The four Lower Snake River Dams combined have a power-generation capacity of 3,030 average megawatts but annually produce on average only about 925 aMW due largely to a lack of water. According to the Inslee-Murray LSRDs Benefit Replacement Report, power generated by the LSRDs must be replaced before these dams can be breached.
In its 2021 Power Plan, the Northwest Power and Conservation Council reported that between 2018 and 2028, coal-fired power generation capacity serving the Pacific Northwest would decline from 7,000 aMW to 2,400 aMW. Four coal-fired plants were shuttered in 2020 alone. The council’s projected loss of 4,600 aMW represents the equivalent capacity of 6 LSR dams.
No governor or U.S. senator claimed this disappearing power must be replaced before the coal plants could be closed.
When energy suppliers identify a future need for additional power, they often post a “request for proposals." In 2020, for example, PacificCorp requested bids for 4,300 aMW of renewable energy resources available by 2024. Bidders responded with proposed projects totaling 36,000 aMW — eight times the requested supply.
Bonneville Power Administration markets the power from 31 federal dams, most in the Columbia River Basin. If Bonneville posted an RFP for renewable energy equivalent to the power capacity of the LSRDS, the requirement for “replacement before breaching” would soon disappear. The LSRDs could then be breached and wild Snake River salmon and steelhead begin a path to recovery.
