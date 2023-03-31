No surprise you voted against The Period Project bill — why would you care about young women in schools? Your comment was, “Why are our schools obsessed with the private parts of our children?”
Well, Barb, my first response to you would be: Why are you so obsessed with denying the rights of the LBGTQ population? Your constant use of the term “parents’ rights” is becoming meaningless, and your threads of absolute intolerance are beginning to show through your veneer of "care."
Since you remind everyone you are an "educator" and care about children, you would think your voting would reflect that. But instead, you vote along the Idaho Freedom Foundation lines — whatever they tell you to do, you do. Yawn.
Rep. Furniss' bill was a bill that actually showed care and compassion for young women in our schools. I applaud that he took the lead on a bill that might have felt to him a bit outside of his purview. What is shameful is how 35 Republicans, many of whom were women, would vote no because the bill seemed "woke" and "liberal." That is a terribly uninformed reason to vote no.
Currently at Skyline High School, the teachers are providing period products for our young women — out of our own worn-down pockets. I encourage any members of our community that are tired of Rep. Ehardt’s villainous habits to send some period products our way and send a strongly worded message her way.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.