No surprise you voted against The Period Project bill — why would you care about young women in schools? Your comment was, “Why are our schools obsessed with the private parts of our children?”

Well, Barb, my first response to you would be: Why are you so obsessed with denying the rights of the LBGTQ population? Your constant use of the term “parents’ rights” is becoming meaningless, and your threads of absolute intolerance are beginning to show through your veneer of "care."

