Many thanks to Louise Nelson for her letter published in the April 4 Post Register. Louise, you have opened a window on the intent of those considering themselves to be superior to parents in the education of small impressionable children.
Your position is clearly stated in your very last sentence, “Taking a child’s mind hostage so as to create clones of oneself is sinful.” Is it not also sinful if the person taking that child’s mind hostage is not the parent? Taking that child’s mind hostage by those who, like yourself, are convinced that they can create a superior society by indoctrinating small children who cannot discern what you are doing is fundamental to totalitarianism everywhere.
You clearly view parents as deterrents to your view that subverting their role and authority is necessary and appropriate. I sincerely urge you to reconsider the dangers inherent in your proposal.
Allen Eberle
Idaho Falls