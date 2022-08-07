Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is a campaign stunt that does no good for the Taiwanese people. If China should decide to attack Taiwan, will Speaker Pelosi and President Biden send U.S. troops to defend them? When Russia attacked Ukraine, did President Biden send NATO forces to fight the Russians? As a Taiwanese protestor (Huang) said: "Pelosi and the United States are treating Taiwan as a chess piece. Once she lands in Taiwan, mainland China will retaliate using their own methods." And the new Cold War will get enormously hotter.
The Taiwan and Ukraine situations are pushing the world closer to a superpower confrontation that will endanger the entire planet. The Taiwanese need U.S. support, but not at the risk of a Chinese attack that will do great harm to them without bringing U.S. military aid. The U.S. policy of strategic ambiguity worked well at deterring China without risking a major war and shouldn't have been abandoned.
I don't like to have to say it, but Speaker Pelosi should stay home and deal with the U.S. economy and the escalating crime and drug problems and deal with China and Taiwan only when the situation arises without provoking conflict. After all, who's trying to make propaganda to disguise the faltering economy? China and Xi Jinping? Or the Biden administration and Speaker Pelosi? You tell me.