Opinion: People are ignorant of crisis at southern border
Since Biden became president, the crisis at the southern border has intensified. At first the Democrats said there was no crisis at the southern border, then Nancy Pelosi and others blamed it on Trump. Then in May Kamala Harris blamed it on climate change.
In the meantime, the Transport Security Administration has been putting some of these people, who have crossed the border illegally and have no identification, on commercial flights and sending them to other parts of the country. You or I would not be allowed on a plane without ID.
And now that the cases of COVID-19 are increasing, the administration is blaming it on unvaccinated Americans all the while implementing policies that are enabling its spread. Biden is talking about locking down the country again while refusing to lock down the border. Americans should be outraged over this ongoing public health scandal and national security threat at our southern border.
I know people who voted for Biden and are upset with American citizens who don’t want to get vaccinated, yet these same people are clueless to these things that the Biden administration is doing that only exacerbate the COVID-19 problem. They refuse to open their eyes, believing that what they read in the newspaper is all there is to know.