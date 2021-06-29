I remember the Grand Old Party. I remember when they often came together to vote. It was a Democratic senator and a Republican senator from Utah that gave us Medicare. They were civilized then. Now we can’t discuss issues or anything else.
I agree with Gene Hicks on the Freedom Foundation that has divided this nation up along party lines. This hatred will eventually destroy democracy. People are afraid to put a bumper sticker on their cars or they will get dimed. Many do not have political signs in their yards to prevent vandalism.
The Freedom Foundation requires Republicans to vote one way, and if they don’t, they will be harassed and bullied like what has been done to Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney. If you remember the schoolyard bullies, you remember they used name-calling to cower people. RINO is nothing more than name-calling.
While Doyle Beck is writing op-eds, maybe he should write about his experiences in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. I am sure he didn’t go there to see the cherry blossoms in January. I remember a group of us at lunch were discussing an issue, and a woman said, “We don’t talk politics at this table.”
I pointed out we were not discussing politics but issues, and she said it was the same thing. It is this type of thing that prevents exchanging ideas, and we are so divided we cannot do that.
Maggie Croft
Idaho Falls