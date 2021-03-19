In 2011, I found myself in Uganda serving in a poor village outside of Jinja by the source of the Nile River. It was one week before the Ugandan national elections, and things were tense. When a group of people protested what they felt were unfair labor practices at a textile mill, a military helicopter landed in the middle of the massive roundabout, used tear gas to control the people and had them lay down in the road
I was attempting to drive back to the place I slept at night when I was warned to take another route. Me, a white boy driving a broken-down, manual-transmission Land Rover down the “wrong” side of the road sitting where most of us believe the passenger should be. Suddenly an armored vehicle carrying fully armed soldiers passed me by, all of them looking at me with great disdain and even less trust.
When I arrived in the USA at Detroit International Airport, I literally kissed the ground. We have troubles in this country, but nothing like I had just witnessed in Uganda where people simply want their voice heard.
Today I read a news report where legislators in 48 states, including Idaho, have passed or are trying to pass over 250 laws making it harder for people to vote in this country. Of course, it is all couched in terms of “making elections fair and safe.” The exact same words President Museveni used in Uganda in the fall of 2011.
Patrick Jones
Idaho Falls