"In the first place, we should insist that if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us, he shall be treated on an exact equality with everyone else, for it is an outrage to discriminate against any such man because of creed, or birthplace, or origin. But this is predicated upon the person's becoming in every facet an American, and nothing but an American." — Theodore Roosevelt, 1919.
"We are a nation of immigrants. But we are also a nation of laws. It is wrong and ultimately self-defeating for a nation of immigrants to permit the kind of abuse of our immigration laws we have seen in recent years, and we must do more to stop it.” — Bill Clinton, 1995.
“Real reform means strong border security, and we can build on the progress my administration has already made — putting more boots on the southern border than at any time in our history and reducing illegal crossing to their lowest levels in 40 years.” — Barack Obama, 2013.
“I voted numerous times when I was a senator to spend money to build a barrier to try to prevent illegal immigrants from coming in. And I do think that you have to control your border.” — Hillary Clinton, 2015.
Last year 1.6 million entered and flew to cities left to deal with the problem. After Biden removes Title 42, 500,000 per month are expected. How can any American citizen think this is good?