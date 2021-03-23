So R.W. Pierce claims that I have a “foolish admiration” for Trump and a “deluded evaluation” of Biden.
If my foolish admiration for Trump’s numerous accomplishments includes peace in the Middle East, a rapid disbursement of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, a safe and secure southern border, a decent economy, etc., then I stand “guilty as charged” by Pierce.
Regarding the accusation of deluded evaluation of Biden, there is no such thing. Several million other commonsense Americans and I view the troubled Biden administration with justified criticism.
No doubt the worst of all of Biden’s gaffes is opening up our southern border. Press Secretary Jen Psaki blithely describes the situation there as a “challenge.”
Really, Jen?
“Crisis” and “chaos” are two very appropriate nouns to describe the dire situation created by Biden.
Tens of thousands of young aliens are streaming over our border weekly with assistance from criminal Mexican cartels. Very few of the youths are being tested for the COVID-19 virus. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is placing many young people in buses where they’re being relocated across our country. Exposing our population to the COVID-19 virus in that manner is the height of irresponsibility, which is unconscionable.
Thanks to Biden’s porous border, drug cartel villains are gaining in strength while smuggling more harmful black-market drugs into our country.
Many Americans are disgusted with this administration’s numerous blunders. Thanks to their incompetency, Biden and his colleagues will likely pay the political price in ’22 with a serious loss in Congress.
Bob Ziel
Rigby