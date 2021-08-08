To all our Idaho Falls residents and surrounding town, please, please get your COVID-19 shots. For the sake of your family and loved ones, get your free shots and don’t go through the terrible ordeal of you or your loved ones dying. We’ve had ours and had no adverse effects at all. The needle is so small you’ll never feel it.
With all the Californians, Texans, Utahans and tourists swarming into our town, who knows what else they are bringing to harm us.
The latest knowledge of the vaccine’s safety is now at 99%, so please get your shots to protect yourself and your family. It’s a small price to pay.
The shots are free.
Bill and Darlene Craig
Idaho Falls