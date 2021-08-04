I’m going to say something good about Donald Trump. For those who know me or have read my letters, pick yourself up off the floor and continue reading. Although Trump mismanaged so many facets of the pandemic, one thing he got right was to push hard for a vaccine, reaching the goal in a record time.
Nearly two-thirds of this state voted for Trump and even more in eastern Idaho. Why then are our vaccination rates so low — only 37%? The delta variant is raging through the unvaccinated population.
I realize some people have autoimmune issues that prevent their getting the vaccine. But that is all the more reason why healthy individuals should get the shots to boost our percentage of herd immunity. Like so many falsehoods on the internet, the ones about COVID-19 are rampant and ridiculous.
Please, this is not a political issue. Vaccinations are free and easy. Get yours ASAP, and urge your hesitant friends and family to do the same.
Virginia Willard
Idaho Falls