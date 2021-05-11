A short time ago I was standing in line at the Post Office on 4th Street. A Postal worker came out of the office. I asked her if she was the person I should talk to about a passport. She replied that she was and then kindly gave me some forms and told me to fill them out and bring them back with a check.
I asked her when the best time to come would be and she advised that between 3 and 3:30 p.m. was usually not as busy. So about a week later, with forms in hand, my sister and I returned at about 3 p.m. The office was closed. When we asked a worker, she curtly informed us that we could only get passports before 1:30 p.m.
When I asked why I had been told to come at this time, she continued to repeat that we could not get a passport at this time. She told us several times as if we were deaf or mentally challenged. She seemed annoyed that we would even expect such a thing. We were told very sharply that the system would not let her process a passport application after 1:30 p.m. and that we had to make an appointment at the kiosk in the lobby, which we did.
The next time we went to the Shelley Post Office. The postmaster there was the complete opposite. He was friendly and kind and joked with us. He helped us and said no appointment was necessary, and he was able to do passports until 2:30 p.m. We very much appreciated his cordiality and told him so.
I have often said there is no reason for rudeness. However, it seems it is more and more common. The postal worker in Shelley lifted our spirits and made our day better. The worker in Idaho Falls was rude and offensive. It is just as easy to be pleasant and helpful as it is to be unpleasant. Why not try to make those we come in contact with feel better instead of worse? In the meantime, I recommend going to the Shelley Post Office and avoiding the office on 4th Street.
Deborah Jordin
Idaho Falls