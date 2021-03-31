A senator or Congress member is elected to serve the people and represent their voices. Somewhere, this belief was traded for an obligation to do, say and repeat what their party dictates.
During Bush’s term, we had bipartisan voting. Obama came along, and as McConnell said, “We have to make him a one-term president,” and the Republicans voted 100% against Democratic bills.
Trump slid into his administration, and since his party was in control, they passed everything that was Republican-sponsored and Democrats were totally opposed. The Democrats complained about the lack of bipartisanship, but the Republicans didn’t care.
After one term for Trump, it is Biden’s turn and his party is in control. Now that the Democrats are pushing through their agenda without Republican input, they are crying “unfair.” Payback hurts.
Will anyone say that there weren’t any Democrats who agreed with Trump’s tax cuts or Republicans who disagreed with it? With over 250 Republicans, not even one agreed with the recent stimulus bill, and not one single Democrat disagreed.
This is not representation. This is dictated politics at its lowest. This is an excellent example of the lack of integrity, credibility and ethics in politics. What worked 200 years ago isn’t working today. We need a major adjustment or a total remodel. The problem is is that we do not have any leaders with the honesty, integrity and love of the country they had back in 1776.
Robert Kast
Ammon