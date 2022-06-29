How dare you small-minded politicians be so proud of the decision to strip away the rights of women in the United States and beyond? You who are so self-righteous in believing religious tenets ought to trump (very appropriate verb) civil rights, had better take a long look at funding programs for the well being of all of these unwanted pregnancies. From three of the newest Supreme Court appointees to our own Gov. Little, we have been duped into thinking that justice, integrity and honesty would win the day.
However, since we are now in the same situation as we were 50 years ago, we must dust off our complacency and fight once more for our right to our own bodies. It saddens me to no end to watch young women willingly give away their civil rights, ones that were so hard-fought. Maybe they will want our right to vote next. I can’t understand why you think telling me or any woman that she doesn’t have the right to her own medical decisions is just behavior. I am not making you have an abortion, so why are you making me endure an unwanted and/or dangerous pregnancy?
We must vote out these betrayers of women’s rights, we must march so our voices are heard and we must write our so-called representatives at the state and federal levels to let them know: We have just begun to fight.
Idaho politically 2022: white supremacy, supporting a losing president and denying women’s rights.