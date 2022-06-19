Democrats want you to believe that they are against guns because they kill people. Yet they have no interest in James Hodgkinson, the Bernie Sanders supporter who shot Republican congressmen at baseball practice. They are not interested in Nicholas Roske, attempting to kidnap or murder Justice Brett Kavanaugh, encouraged by Chuck Schumer when he warned the justices not to look at overturning Roe. They ignore it when a good guy shoots a bad guy, like Jack Wilson who killed the shooter in a church in Texas or the woman who killed Dennis Butler, a convicted felon, who began shooting at people during a celebration in West Virginia.
Politicians want to ban guns — except those of their bodyguards. And criminals will still have their guns because they aren’t going to turn them in.
We should be enforcing existing gun laws. For example, people who lie on the ATF Form 4473, completed prior to purchasing a gun, should be prosecuted. This includes Hunter Biden who lied when he answered “no” to question 21e, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?” His cocaine use is no secret. Lying on this form is a felony, except for Hunter.
Want to see what gun control looks like? Look at Chicago. Some of the toughest gun laws in the country and 265 murders this year, as of June 13.
All that politicians want is an excuse to disarm law-abiding citizens.