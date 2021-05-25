Virtually every editorial in the Post Register is negative about Idaho and our legislators. The same for columns written by left-leaning individuals. The left wallows in negativity and misery and seeks to profit from the same.
Recently the American Legislative Exchange Council released its annual report, Rich States, Poor States. The report is composed of two rankings. One an economic outlook ranking based on 15 separate state policy variables influenced by state lawmakers, second is a backward-looking analysis of three economic measures: state GDP, absolute state migration and non-farm payroll employment.
Idaho ranks number 11 in the economic outlook ranking and number eight in the economic performance ranking. No. 11 and no. 8 out of 50 states show a very healthy, competitive state where our quality of life is dramatically better than states ranked at the bottom.
If you are on the left, however, our state is racist, our state is homophobic, our state doesn’t care about its children, our state has a war on working mothers and our state is anti-worker. I could literally continue with more of their negative talking points, but you get the picture.
So the million-dollar question: Why are people flocking to our state, to Utah and to many Republican-run states? Riddle me that Marty, Monte, CommonTater, Miranda, Pat, Jerry and Carrie, Todd, David and Shelton.
States with more personal freedom and less wealth transfer program equals higher quality of living, period. Rich and poor alike flee when a state’s misery index is high. Thank God for our conservative state and our conservative legislators.
Lynn Kenneth Fuhriman
Shelley