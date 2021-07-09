Anyone who has eyes to see and ears to hear recognizes that President Biden is struggling both mentally and physically. He is perceived as weak and as a pawn for the liberal left. All of this could have been prevented by Jill Biden; of all people, she knew of her husband’s decline and could have influenced him not to assume the most challenging job in the world.
The liberal press either laughs at or ignores the president’s blunders — China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and other hostile nations are not laughing or ignoring.
Our nation is in a heap of trouble — a border disaster, inflation, energy woes, increasing violence in major cities and a breakdown in the rule of law. And under the present government leadership, there appears no end to it all.
Biden was primarily elected as a moderate who would bring our nation together, but the opposite has happened, and we are more divided than ever.
Additionally, do Richard Stallings and Robert Kast (June 29’s commentary) know that Trump is no longer president? They seem obsessed with him. Give us a break, and let’s move on.
Robert Tripp
Ammon