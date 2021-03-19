I watch with astonishment the unraveling of safeguards put in place by the prior administration by our current president. Although we were well aware of this president's financial dealings with China, we certainly thought he would put the security of our country ahead of business dealings with foreign countries. Sadly, that is not the case.
The president has suspended the safeguards against foreign interference by resuming trade of “any bulk-power electric equipment designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied, by persons owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction of such foreign adversaries,” as reported by National Interest online.
Since previous equipment was seized by the federal government, due to "back doors" put in place by the Chinese manufacturers, the order to stop was critical to our safety. These back doors potentially allow hackers into our power systems. There have already been several hacking incidents over the last several years. We really don't need our electricity shut down during a winter storm.
There must be some accountability and added protections for us. Please write your representatives to Washington to force a bill to stop this insanity.
Lynda A.W. Edwards
Idaho Falls