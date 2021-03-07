I have been surprised and disappointed at the relegation of those with significant underlying medical conditions toward the tail end of the Idaho COVID-19 vaccination priority schedule.
Scientific data clearly shows that age and underlying conditions are predominant factors contributing to hospitalization and death among COVID-19 patients. And yet Idaho, unlike many states, seems to display a callous disregard for this broad, vulnerable segment of our population.
I understand designating front-line medical professionals, educators and the elderly as the first folks to be vaccinated. But even opening things up to those aged 65 and older without some allowance for those in younger age groups who have serious health challenges feels neglectful.
I’m grateful to be healthy at age 64 and am certainly willing to wait my turn. But as a person who has family members and friends with significant underlying conditions, — including one who has had Type 1 diabetes for 35 years — I would strongly encourage Gov. Little and the COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee to reconsider the prioritization of those at greatest risk so they can be vaccinated within the next few weeks if not sooner.
Michael Cannon
Rexburg