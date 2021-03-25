The title of your March 21 article “Bill would prohibit students from learning about racism and sexism” is flat-out false. The bill moved forward by the Republican members of the House Education Committee in no way prohibits teaching students about racism or sexism.
This proposed legislation merely prohibits the state-sponsored indoctrination of our students in the racist “critical race theory” ideology that seeks to promote the idea that every problem with our society, economy, climate, etc., is the fault of whiteness in general and so-called cis-gendered white males in particular.
This bill is a much-needed counter against the currently fashionable idea that, far from following the dream of Martin Luther King Jr., we must in fact judge everyone solely based on “the color of their skin,” not “the content of their character.”
Samuel Madsen
Ammon