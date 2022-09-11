I could only shake my head while reading the recent article regarding the overcrowding problem in our local schools. What, exactly, did city officials expect? You can't throw a rock in this city anymore without hitting a new apartment or other multi-family housing complex being built. The ones completed are already filled, and more are planned but haven't broken ground yet. Some of these, such as the one planned for the farmland adjacent to Home Depot, are going to be massive. Anyone can see that if you build the housing prior to addressing the infrastructure, you're asking for trouble.
Traffic is ridiculous, violent crime is becoming commonplace and, yes, schools are overcrowded as all these new apartment complexes fill and all these new kids get placed into the public school system. The article alluded that we taxpayers are to blame for voting against bonds meant to address the problem, but we have already seen a steady increase in our property taxes, with a major increase due next year. Of course we vote no on more bonds.
Pump the brakes on all the new growth, city of Idaho Falls, until you've properly addressed the problems you've already created, and stop expecting the taxpayer to bear the cost to do it. When exactly did you decide that being a small town was a bad thing? Stop allowing developers to make money at our expense.