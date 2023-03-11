I am concerned with the killing of about 300 deer near Grangeville because of chronic wasting disease.
CWD in deer, elk, moose and possibly other animals, bovine spongiform encephalopathy, mad cow disease and variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease are related disorders. They belong to the family of diseases known as the transmissible spongiform encephalopathies caused by a transmissible proteinaceous particle, which is yet to be fully characterized. Other TSEs include scrapie (a disease of sheep), feline spongiform encephalopathy and transmissible mink encephalopathy. Human forms include classic CJD, variant CJD, kuru, Gerstmann-Sträussler-Scheinker disease, familial fatal insomnia and sporadic fatal insomnia.
Prions are of great concern. And of course, killing animals with prions in their bodies is totally justified to prevent the spread. However, as I read more, it appears that some of the dead deer meat was then butchered and went to food banks. They say it was tested for prions before being donated.
What tests they used I do not know. I do know that some animals can be asymptomatic, not showing any symptoms of the disease. Did Idaho Fish and Game use blood tests? Most of us realize that any test can be wrong depending on a lot of factors some of the time.
Therefore, I believe it very dangerous to pass any of this meat to the public, food bank or others.
