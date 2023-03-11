I am concerned with the killing of about 300 deer near Grangeville because of chronic wasting disease.

CWD in deer, elk, moose and possibly other animals, bovine spongiform encephalopathy, mad cow disease and variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease are related disorders. They belong to the family of diseases known as the transmissible spongiform encephalopathies caused by a transmissible proteinaceous particle, which is yet to be fully characterized. Other TSEs include scrapie (a disease of sheep), feline spongiform encephalopathy and transmissible mink encephalopathy. Human forms include classic CJD, variant CJD, kuru, Gerstmann-Sträussler-Scheinker disease, familial fatal insomnia and sporadic fatal insomnia.

