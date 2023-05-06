Raul Labrador is wasting tax dollars and hurting efforts to protect and educate Idaho’s children while advancing his own self-interest — not Idaho’s.
One of his first acts was to corruptly dismiss a misdemeanor trespass charge against Sara Brady, a prominent campaigner for him. Attorney General Wasden had accepted responsibility for the case at the request of Meridian’s prosecutor. Brady trespassed on a Meridian playground as part of an Idaho Freedom Foundation-supported COVID-19 restriction protest. Diego Rodriguez doxxed the arresting officer on Freedom Foundation social media, which resulted in Ammon Bundy’s violent armed crowd surrounding the police officer’s home. Meridian’s mayor and police chief both called Labrador’s dismissing the case an “abhorrent” endorsement of criminal behavior and a breach of Labrador’s oath of office to uphold the law.
When Diego Rodriguez’s 10-month-old grandson was hospitalized for extreme malnourishment (starvation), Diego and Bundy organized protests, doxxed treating physicians, police, social workers, etc., which subjected them to intimidation and harassment and disrupted St. Luke’s hospital operations. Soon after he assumed office, Labrador told the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare director that Diego was a close friend of his. The director complained that Labrador had a conflict of interest. So, now Labrador is attacking/investigating IDHW and the hospital.
Why is Labrador going after IDHW and grantees of an education grant program essentially for following the legal advice from his own office on how the money was to be spent that he didn’t know about or agree with? Seriously?
