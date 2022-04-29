I’m supporting Britt Raybould for the Legislature. Britt has the experience and qualifications to provide leadership so vitally needed.
We face issues today that require leaders of strong character, who are committed to defending American values. Britt has lived her entire life in Madison County. She knows the people who live here and what is important to them, and she will fight to preserve those ideals.
Britt is an advocate for a strong public school system. She will work to strengthen the outstanding educational programs in Madison County schools. Her opponent wants to defund our public schools and spend our tax dollars on vouchers and private education.
Idaho faces severe drought possibilities that will require leaders with expertise in preserving and protecting our water rights. Britt provides that expertise.
Britt is a true Republican conservative, falsely portrayed by her opponent as “too liberal." Similar charges are often directed at conservative Republicans from those of the extreme right camp who take their marching orders from the Idaho Freedom Foundation, rather than from the voters they should be representing.
Having recently served five terms in the state Legislature, I know the value of working with colleagues who share similar political philosophies. Britt will provide much needed balance to our District 34 legislative team for the coming term.
Please join me in voting for Britt Raybould on May 17. I feel deeply that she will bring dignity and leadership to the office.