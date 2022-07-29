A wise person once told me life was about aspiring to stand on the shoulders of giants. Your political party holds up Mr. Lincoln, and mine is historically stuck with Mr. Jackson. Sir, your commentary doesn't make the “Lincoln” cut.
Men get to control their fertility and the ladies don’t. I am not in love with the abortion procedure, but it is her body. The domain of her and her OB-GYN. The ladies deserve and will eventually get some consideration. This is no moral victory.
Also, in my opinion, your commentary infers that the deaths from assault rifles in Buffalo, Highland Park and Uvalde are excusable by a poorly written amendment in the Bill of Rights. Anything for National Rifle Association dollars to your political party? I don’t find anything God-inspired in the Second Amendment.
When are we to expect your party to do something about the abysmal near third-world infant mortality rate we have in this country and the maternal mortality rate too? Idaho’s descent to “boutique selection” sex education in public schools?
You like to flourish your commentaries with God and country. Whose god and whose country? I have spent time volunteering at the Idaho Falls Community Soup Kitchen, Food Basket and summer feeding program. The Domestic Violence Center too. You and your ilk want the Ten Commandments written on every stone you stumble on. Try writing it on your heart first. Your entire commentary is about “clean up on aisle Trump," an insurrectionist soon-to-be-charged felon.