A wise person once told me life was about aspiring to stand on the shoulders of giants. Your political party holds up Mr. Lincoln, and mine is historically stuck with Mr. Jackson. Sir, your commentary doesn't make the “Lincoln” cut.

Men get to control their fertility and the ladies don’t. I am not in love with the abortion procedure, but it is her body. The domain of her and her OB-GYN. The ladies deserve and will eventually get some consideration. This is no moral victory.

