Approaching climate change is not your typical policy battle. The consequence of no agreement is no progress, which eventually will be devastating for all of us.
The best opportunity for action is with the current Reconciliation Bill. However, the incentive-based proposal in the bill is stalled. Some are concerned it may disadvantage the coal industry. Others are concerned about paying for the incentives.
The earth’s atmosphere is a closed system. Like sewage flowing into a lake, if left unchecked the environment grows more toxic. Currently, there is no price for large or small carbon emissions alike. Huge polluters have unfair cost structures by not paying proportionally for their “sewage.” It is not a fair market.
A carbon fee and dividend approach is the best solution. A per-ton carbon fee would ensure those polluting more pay more. The fees can fund renewable energy climate programs and be redistributed to offset higher energy costs to consumers.
Folks, we cannot wait. The Reconciliation Bill is our best hope to show American leadership and affect change before the next election cycle. Please write your U.S. senators in support of a carbon fee and dividend approach in the Reconciliation Bill. Your grandchildren will be proud of you.