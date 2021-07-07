It is 10:15 on July 1. My 12-year-old golden retriever has been pacing back and forth for the last hour as the blast continues within earshot of my neighborhood.
My question is why does anyone think that this is a good idea or a reflection of their patriotism? We are experiencing an extreme drought. There are veterans with PTSD. There are parents who want to put their kids to bed.
But there are guys out there who think that this is all in good fun and that it is their right, and unfortunately, they win because no one wants to confront them. Oh well.
Can we all agree to celebrate on the actual holiday or on Saturday this year?
Linda Teske
Idaho Falls