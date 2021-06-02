These are times that try men’s souls. These are the best of times. They are the worst of times. depending on your outlook on life.
I usually head for the comic section when I open the newspaper on Sunday morning for a primer. My favorite is “Beetle Bailey,” then “Blondie.”
She keeps her husband focused on domestics.
Beetle, I can relate to, as I was never a good marcher. Our drill sergeant was patient and liberal and had that cultured England accent that went with it. He never raised his voice. But the other was a real stickler. “To The riigght flank — HUUUUT!” With emphasis on the imperative “HUUUT!”
I momentarily gained an inch above my then 5 foot 8 inches. He was a sergeant of the old class. I liked them both.
There is something about the military that becomes a part of you. There is nothing that can take its place from the standpoint of personal development. It is one for all. Not all for one. If that hasn’t been learned in the younger years, it will be in the military. May it always be so, in the face of attempts to dilute it.
Since I cut ties with my beginnings on this earth, I’ve lost track of all those guys. But I can thank that period for the ultimate outcome in my life. I was proud to serve with them. Their names linger over time and territory.
Evan Tibbott
Rigby