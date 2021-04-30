In Tim Hopkins, the state of Idaho has lost a truly exceptional lawyer and a great human being. Tim was a gentleman and a consummate advocate.
He could have made an exemplary legal career anywhere. He chose Idaho Falls.
Decades ago, I temporarily left my California government position to practice law with Albaugh, Bloom, Smith, and Pike in Idaho Falls.
I returned after three years to resume my public defender career in Oakland, California. There was not enough crime!
One of the treasured memories from my practice here was opposing Tim Hopkins in four cases before the Idaho Supreme Court. We each prevailed in two of the arguments. I was rewarded in all four by having the privilege to argue at Tim’s level.
In all my legal career paths, whether private or government, I have never encountered a finer lawyer than Tim Hopkins. And I have practiced with, opposed, hired and supervised hundreds of lawyers. Three of my Alameda County acquaintances became California Supreme Court justices.
And not one of these men and women quite measured up to Tim’s combination of legal acuity, discipline of thought, good manners and genteel dignity.
I cherished his friendship.
Jay Gaskill
Idaho Falls