This Memorial Day as you hike mountains, fish the Southfork or float the Teton River, please remember a few people who have given us this gift of open spaces and wild places. Recently, we lost three who gave tirelessly so we could enjoy our outdoor experiences for generations to come.
Ron Rope, an environmental scientist at Idaho National Laboratory, was a true collaborator, skilled at bringing people together to protect wildlife corridors. Ron served the Teton Regional Land Trust from 2000-2012. Ron died in April 2020.
Joselin Matkins was the executive director of Teton Land Trust and sadly passed away in January of this year. Joselin’s passion for the environment was infectious, and she spent many hours connecting youth with nature and protecting iconic wildlife, such as sandhill cranes.
Tim Hopkins an accomplished attorney, bird hunter, fly fisherman and former board chair of Teton Land Trust, devoted his time to wildland preservation. Tim volunteered to protect land in the Snake River Canyon from development so we could continue to enjoy the blue-ribbon trout fisheries. Tim passed in April of this year.
As our state grows and our favorite places are developed to accommodate growth, remember why we love Idaho. The next time you are in the great outdoors, please recognize the impressive work of Ron, Joselin and Tim who made your enjoyment possible. Consider continuing their efforts and get involved with organizations like Teton Land Trust or by simply doing your part to tread carefully and help protect these cherished places.
Amy Lientz
Idaho Falls