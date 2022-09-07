I just received the latest Congressman Mike Simpson’s update, dated Sept. 2, 2022, via email. The second article in the congressman’s update is entitled “Idaho delegation applauds Micron announcement." This, of course, refers to the announcement by Micron of a new $15 billion facility in Boise to manufacture leading-edge memory right here in Idaho. According to the news article on the Post Register website that covers this announcement, this will create over 17,000 American jobs, including 2,000 direct jobs with Micron, and is the largest private investment ever made in Idaho.
In the Micron president and CEO’s news release, he thanks President Biden, the secretary of commerce, the secretary of defense, the Biden-Harris administration and Congress for the bipartisan support of the CHIPS and Science Act, which made the decision to make this investment possible. I am glad that Congressman Simpson is thrilled that Micron is building such a critically needed facility here in Idaho.
Considering that the CHIPS and Science Act was passed in Congress on July 28, with a strong bipartisan majority in the House and Senate, it is remarkable that Micron is able to move so fast in investing in America’s future. But perhaps there should be a footnote in the congressman’s update mentioning that he, and all the other members of the Idaho congressional delegation, voted against the CHIPS and Science Act. Sounds a bit hypocritical to me.