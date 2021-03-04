Reporters are now writing that people are lying. This used to be considered an editorial opinion. Reporters used to quote another person claiming that the first person was lying.
David C. Koelsch
Idaho Falls
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Reporters are now writing that people are lying. This used to be considered an editorial opinion. Reporters used to quote another person claiming that the first person was lying.
David C. Koelsch
Idaho Falls