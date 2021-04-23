The U.S. is a representative democracy where citizens select, by ballot, individuals to represent them, and those representatives are available for a wide range of opinions but ultimately are compelled to make decisions that will please some and dismay others.
Andi Elliot does not approve of her representatives in School District No. 93 and sits on the sideline beating her drum while Doyle Beck chokes on political opinions that do not fit his lens, and Miranda Marquit claims a lack of representation while outspending her recent opponent and was still unable to win the confidence of voters.
Our system of government relies on active and informed citizens. We have a way to go in both of those criteria.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls