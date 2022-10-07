The Republican Party is now becoming the party of cruelty. A Republican administration separated families at the border, keeping no records for reuniting them. A Republican was and is still encouraging violence in our streets by unauthorized militias. Republicans advocated violence to stop the peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 6. It is Republicans who are planning to end Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security, access to affordable health care and misled us on COVID. Republicans don't even want water to be brought to people waiting in line to vote.
It is Republican Party policy to end your right to vote for your own senators. Republican state legislatures have passed poorly written and cruel abortion legislation that effectively denies medical treatment for women suffering from ectopic pregnancies, partial miscarriages, carrying non-viable fetuses and cancer. It is a Republican who stole classified documents, 46 of which are missing, and may have led to the recent spike in the arrest, torture and death of U.S. spies and informants. It is a vocal Republican minority that is falsely demonizing fellow citizens as pedophiles and bloodsuckers.
It is Republicans who falsely claim any election that they lose is fraudulent, damaging democracy. Now two Republican governors are competing to see who can be cruelest to immigrants in order to win the Republican vote. Many Republican voters are compassionate people who support democracy, but the current Republican Party leadership clearly is not. Unfortunately, voting Republican in this election encourages cruelty and violence in our streets.
