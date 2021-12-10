Nick Contos, published in the Post Register on Nov. 17, wrote: "Liberals falsely think that they should have a right to vote in the Republican Party primary because they falsely think that everything in our society — including the Republican Party — is an appendage of government. They confuse their right to vote in government elections with a supposed right to vote in the nomination process of a private organization."
The taxpayers pay for the Republican primary, see 34-1411 Payment of Election Expenses by County. In fact, under Idaho code 34-218 Election Administration-- Private Moneys Prohibited, politicians have made it illegal for political parties to pay for a public election.
With a closed public primary election, the taxpayers are now forced to pay for an election they can't vote in. The fix is in. Republicans pass the laws that force the taxpayers to pay for their "private organization" election and then pass the laws that prohibit the taxpayers from voting in it.
It is only right that the taxpayers have the ability to vote in an election they pay for. As a private organization, the Republican Party can have a private election, where they use their own resources to gather votes and select candidates. But hypocritically, it seems they'd rather depend upon government resources to do it, accepting socialist government welfare to pay for "the nomination process" in their "private organization."