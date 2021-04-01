The Democrats need to stop trying to work with the Republicans. The Republicans have no plans to try to move our country forward, only backward, such as passing Jim Crow voting laws in Georgia.
The Democrats need to kill the filibuster in the Senate to prove to the 7 million more people that voted for President Biden over Trump that we want action that includes killing the filibuster. These actions by the Republicans need to be challenged and stopped by the courts and legislative action.
I will repeat what President Biden stated, “It is un-American and sick.”
Trina Pettingill
Idaho Falls