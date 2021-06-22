The Republicans are screaming that President Biden did not leave domestic politics at the ocean’s edge on his foreign trip. The Republicans have the shortest memories and are hypocrites at best.
They seem to forget that Trump ripped the Democrats every time he stepped foot on foreign soil. At least President Biden didn’t shove aside another country’s leader so he could be in front of the pack like Trump did, and President Biden was welcomed warmly by the other world leaders, and the Republicans just can’t stand it.
Trina Pettingill
Idaho Falls