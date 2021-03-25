The Republican Party is in a sad state of affairs. The majority of the American people are not buying what they are selling, so their solution is to eliminate as many people from voting as they can through voter suppression laws. This is disgraceful and un-American.
The good people of American need to stand up and vote the Republicans out of office to save our country. When the Republicans cheer more for Putin than president Biden they have totally gone off the rails.
God help our country.
Trina Pettingill
Idaho falls