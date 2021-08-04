The Republicans are hypocrites. I hear them say “my body my choice” when it comes to wearing a mask or getting a vaccine. But the Republicans have for decades have held the view that women do not have the choice of my body my choice when it comes to reproduction rights. Yet here we are having the Republicans showing us what hypocrites they are and saying stuff that they think will help them politically, also thinking that the American people won’t see right through them. So sad.
Trina Pettingill
Idaho Falls