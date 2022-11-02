Why would anyone vote for a political party that is promising impeachment before any crimes have been committed? That’s serious anti-American behavior and should be rejected by all decent citizens.
If you claim that President Biden has committed impeachable offenses, you’re just being gullible. You’ve swallowed tales as false as Trump’s Big Lie. You’re operating on emotion rather than fact.
President Biden has done nothing illegal. Policy decisions such as addressing a pandemic or enforcing border policies are matters of administrative emphasis. If you think things should have been done differently, fine. That’s your opinion. Not impeachable. Neither are the actions of a relative of the president.
These are impeachable offenses: bribing a foreign country to announce fake investigations into your political opponents. Accepting Russian election interference. Obstruction of justice. Promoting insurrection. Stealing and lying about government records. Risking our national security by storing sensitive documents in a hotel where our enemies are welcome. Creating fake slates of electors. Pressuring state election officials. All impeachable.
Of course, a party that can nominate a criminal con man like Trump is dysfunctional to begin with. I’m not sure voting for bogus and doomed impeachments is much worse.
Vote Republican and expect government business to grind to a halt. Expect the GOP to use debt ceiling hostage tactics to push their goals: eliminating Social Security and Medicare, unleashing Big Pharma to increase drug prices, economic policies like those that ended Prime Minister Liz Truss’s tenure, even more rights denied, etc. And expect fake impeachments.
