Why would anyone vote for a political party that is promising impeachment before any crimes have been committed? That’s serious anti-American behavior and should be rejected by all decent citizens.

If you claim that President Biden has committed impeachable offenses, you’re just being gullible. You’ve swallowed tales as false as Trump’s Big Lie. You’re operating on emotion rather than fact.

