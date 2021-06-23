The word reclaim means to restore or bring back. When the group known as Reclaim Idaho selected this name it was a clever move. However, be aware that it is only a name and may not represent what it suggests.
Luke Mayville, point man for Reclaim Idaho, does not live in the state, and the sources I review indicate that very little of their funding originates in Idaho. Perhaps Luke would share with all Idaho voters where their funding comes from for fiscal years 2018, 2019 and 2020?
This group resembles a hostile takeover much more than putting back something that was lost. All Idaho citizens should be aware of this information as they consider the causes this group supports.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls