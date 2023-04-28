Fear can be the enemy of love. It can also be the enemy of clear thinking.
What scares conservative Republicans?
1. Voter initiatives. Having achieved a stranglehold on the Legislature, conservative Republicans fear that voters will express differing opinions by organizing ballot referendums. Why are conservative Republicans afraid of the marketplace of ideas?
2. Libraries. Conservative Republicans fear the ideas expressed between the pages of a book and worry that their own children may learn ideas not consistent with their values. Why are these Republicans afraid that their values would so easily be corrupted or rejected?
3. Bathrooms. Conservative Republicans fear that a person who fails to conform to a gender stereotype may occupy the stall or sink next to theirs. Why do conservative Republicans feel threatened by alternative expressions of gender?
Bravery can drive out fear.
1. Brave is the trans or LBGTQ kid who endures bullying, belittlement and bigotry.
2. Brave is the lady who seeks medical care in Idaho for an unwanted pregnancy and brave are the medical practitioners who provide her care.
3. Brave is the citizen who attends a gathering, being aware that the person next to them may be carrying a state-sanctioned lethal weapon.
Fear is a powerful tool when wielded by those in power. In Idaho that is the conservative element within the Republican Party. Fear works. It energizes the faithful few and squelches the aspirations of those deemed objectionable.
