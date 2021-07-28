It is much easier to identify problems than to secure solutions that really work and do not compound other problems. Gayle suggests Congress should pass the American Jobs Plan as a solution, yet our national debt is $26 trillion, and all of these ideas take money we do not have but must borrow. Is that reasonable?
I have been a landlord for nearly three decades, and when the world financial crisis hit in 2009, I needed to pivot to survive, so I decided to accept an Idaho Housing approved tenant. The young lady was in her mid-20s and had a 5-year-old son. To say she could not change a light bulb was not much of an exaggeration. She was paying around half of the rent, and Idaho Housing paid the other half.
Before long her boyfriend moved in and they were expecting a baby together. Want to venture a guess as to who paid for the birth of that baby? I will never have another Idaho Housing tenant.
Problem identification is easy. Solutions that work long-term are much more difficult to achieve.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls