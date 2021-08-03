After reading Rueff’s letter, I would give her a D-plus in logical thinking and problem-solving.
Sheriff Paul Wilde has said, “Guns are not the problem, violent people are the problem.”
The Second Amendment declares “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Cities like Chicago and Washington, D.C., have some of the most restrictive gun laws in the nation and also the most gun violence.
Given these facts, what are your solutions, Janet? Am looking forward to your “logical” response.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls