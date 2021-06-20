Wildlife needs space, especially big game animals, such as deer and elk, which can travel long distances seasonally in search of food and security. Space, however, is difficult to come by because more and more people are recreating on our public lands, especially in the time of COVID-19. Recreation can harm big game populations, making it difficult for land managers to maintain access for people and room for wild animals.
That is why I am writing today to applaud the Caribou-Targhee National Forest for initiating efforts to restore 28,000 acres of big game habitat in Island Park. Using a $125,000 grant from the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, forest officials will rehabilitate dozens of miles for previously abandoned roads.
While improving habitat for big game and other wildlife, forest officials said the restoration will create more management flexibility for the forest to address public interest in developing new access.
On-the-ground activities to improve habitat will include planting trees, recontouring roadbeds to look more natural, installing natural rock barriers and replacing and/or bolstering gates. No open roads will be impacted, and the project will have no impact on winter use.
This is a win for sportsmen and other outdoor recreationists.
I thank forest officials for their leadership.
Bob Breckenridge
Idaho Falls