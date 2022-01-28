Mainstream (read corporate) media tried to make us believe that progressives in Congress were at fault for the failure to pass President Biden's Build Back Better infrastructure bill, suggesting or outright asserting that progressives are too far left. The original bill included provisions like paid family leave, free junior college tuition, lower prescription drug prices, vision and dental care for seniors, vitally important climate change measures, and more. Most of these provisions — which Biden ran on and are overwhelmingly popular with the American public because they would help struggling families — were stripped out of the bill in the name of "compromise" with conservative, corporate-backed Democrats like Joe Manchin. While progressives fought to maintain Biden's promises in the bill, Biden caved to corporate demands.
And what happened to Biden’s promise to cancel student debt and the $15 minimum wage? Mainstream media will not tell you that Washington politicians, corrupted by corporate bribery (campaign donations), are the reason for all these failures. Biden and congressional Democrats will not survive the coming elections if they don't deliver on at least some of Biden's promises. Republicans, meanwhile, have no policy proposals (except tax cuts for the rich), instead campaigning on critical race theory, the COVID "hoax," banning trans athletes, etc. Anything except what would actually help their struggling constituents. Tune out mainstream media (CNN, MSNBC, etc., even PBS, and most especially FOX) and get honest reporting and intelligent analyses at TYT.com - independent, progressive news and commentary.