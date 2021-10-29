Jim Francis has stellar capabilities and has added diligent study to the council agenda since election to his first term. His opponent for Idaho Falls City Council is Rob Thompson, who I admit to knowing little about other than his own commentary on himself as a candidate.
Besides touting his financial experience, which could be anything from taking a few online courses to get a certified financial advisor certification — which I could likely pass without much study — to a really serious portfolio manager with college degrees and clients with large portfolios. His only reference to policy was displeasure that the City Council chose to borrow money for the $30 million police station and then make payments on it — essentially a lease-purchase plan much like Idaho National Laboratory used for Willow Creek and engineering research office buildings and possibly some of the new lab facilities adjacent to EROB.
Thompson contradicts himself in long-winded support of police, how their facilities are woefully inadequate, improvements are needed soon, and then suggests the city should have gotten the public involved and funded the new facility with a bond election. I can’t think of a slower, less sure way to improve any city infrastructure. Obviously, if the Idaho Falls Police Department has an urgent need for a new facility, and they do, using a bond that requires a two-thirds vote for passage is the last funding mechanism that should be considered.