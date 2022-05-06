Responsible politicians, like good parents, know restraint is necessary, even in good years.
Some who run for office say Ron Nate and other cautious officeholders who vote against measures are fully against those measures and their underlying programs.
The truth is they are against excesses, waste and endless government expansion.
Somebody once said a government that can’t say no is doomed to failure. That stands to reason since excesses can lead to downfall.
Just as living beyond your income leads to trouble, so does ignoring the rule of law. Taking liberties results in increasingly burdensome taxes and regulations.
Families must forego some things. Governments should do the same.
Failure to exercise restraint is a key reason the U.S. is $30 trillion in debt. It’s also a reason Idaho continues to grow government.
Idaho is a great state, but excesses set in motion misdirection.
Idaho law requires a balanced budget so Idaho isn’t in debt. But our state government continues to swell, with moderate lawmakers routinely approving proposed budgets and other bills that expand government.
Some expansion is necessary, but serious scrutiny is essential.
Education and other important functions must be funded. But it’s possible for excesses to creep in.
Responsible legislators like Ron Nate carefully monitor budgets and vote to send some bills back to committee for adjustment.
We don’t need all-is-well, continue-down-the-same-old-path, business-as-usual, don’t-make-waves, trust-everybody, free-spending legislators.