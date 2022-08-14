As a taxpayer with several properties in Idaho Falls, I thank Post Register reporter Jakob Thorington for his article explaining the city’s proposed huge tax hike. He did a great job cutting past phrases that taxing districts often use, like levy, levy rate and mill rate. Sometimes voters think their taxes won’t go up if a levy rate stays the same, which of course is not true if their valuations increase. Indeed, even if levy rates go down, taxes can go up, as Mr. Thorington shows, because taxable values are going up faster than the levy is declining.
Another often misunderstood taxing word is “growth.” We might hear a project will be paid for by growth. Sometimes voters think that means new tax revenue from new buildings and houses. However, locally recently most of the growth in the tax base, often more than 90%, came from the growth of the taxable valuation of current residents’ property. Meaning your property taxes grew, or are projected to grow, to pay for said project. Understanding this sheds a different light on the meaning of the word growth.
Last, Jakob cuts right to the chase early on. He sees through the buzzwords and gets to the point: Our wise city leaders want to give the average Idaho Falls property owner a $ 266-a-year tax hike. Wait, I thought we had a conservative city government.