A yes vote is the best way to say thank you to our teachers and staff in our schools. On March 9, Fremont County voters can go to the polls to vote for a two-year supplemental and 10-year plant facility levy. Both are up for renewal.
Our schools have been on the front lines of the pandemic. In a matter of days after the COVID-19 shutdown, our teachers transitioned from teaching in the classroom to online. The learning was different, but it continued. They were anxious to have the students in their seats.
Since opening in the fall, the schools have never stopped teaching. Food services worked while the kids were in and out of school, providing meals for families. Bus drivers take temperatures and sanitize buses as they encourage social distancing. The custodial staff works overtime to follow government regulations to keep doors open.
Trying to keep life as “normal” as possible for the participant, extracurricular activities have gone forward. Fall sports all practiced and played. Winter sports are finishing up their seasons. Drama, music and school clubs also enjoyed performing and competitions.
Renewing the two-year supplemental levy will help pay salaries, keep programs, curriculum and school supplies. Renewing the 10-year plant facility will keep our schools and grounds safe, maintained and repaired. Please show your support, confidence and appreciation by voting yes. For more information, go to the school district website at sd215.net or go on the Fremont School District Facebook page.
Rick and Julianne Hill
St. Anthony